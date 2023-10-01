Nike Dunk Low Twist “University Blue” Coming Soon

The Nike Dunk Low Twist is a trendy sneaker that lots of sneakerheads really like. They're famous for their simple yet stylish design, and they're super comfortable too. These shoes have a low-top style, which means they don't cover your ankles, making them a bit more casual and easy to wear every day. What's neat about the Dunk Low Twist is the way they put it all together. They use good materials, and that makes the shoes feel nice when you wear them. It's all about making your feet feel good while looking cool.

Speaking of cool, there's a new upcoming colorway called "University Blue" for the Dunk Low Twist. People are pretty excited about it as it's a classic blue color that'll go great with lots of outfits. Nike always knows how to keep their sneakers fresh and appealing. In summary, the Nike Dunk Low Twist is a cool and comfy sneaker with a sleek look. The "University Blue" colorway is coming soon and is sure to be a hit among sneaker fans. These shoes are all about keeping your style on point while making sure your feet are comfy all day long.

"University Blue" Nike Dunk Low Twist

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a bright blue rubber sole with a clean midsole. White leather constructs the base of the uppers, with university blue leather overlays. A blue Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, and it extends past the sneakers. A puffy tongue features blue and white Nike branding, and the heel also features puffier materials than the traditional Dunk Low.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low Twist “University Blue” will be released during Spring 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

