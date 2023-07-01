The Nike Dunk Low Twist is a stylish sneaker that stands out from the regular Nike Dunk Low. It features a unique colorway and design that catches the eye. The upper of the shoe combines leather and suede materials, giving it a premium look and feel. The “Twist” in its name refers to the twist-like pattern on the overlays, adding an extra touch of flair. The Nike Swoosh also adds an extra twist to the sneaker, as it actually comes off the base and sticks out.

The shoe retains the classic Dunk Low silhouette, known for its versatility and comfort. With its padded collar and cushioned insole, the Nike Dunk Low Twist provides a comfortable fit for everyday wear. Sneaker enthusiasts appreciate the subtle differences and distinct aesthetic of the Twist version, making it a popular choice among those who want a standout look while maintaining the iconic Dunk Low style. Overall, this is a great pair of sneakers, and the “Black Obsidian” is a fantastic colorway.

“Dark Obsidian” Nike Dunk Low Twist

The sneakers feature a totally dark obsidian and black color scheme. The sole is a black rubber and the midsole is in obsidian. The upper is constructed with a dark obsidian base with black leather overlays. Other black accents can be found on the tongue and heel. The Nike Swoosh, also in black, is thinner than the normal Nike Dunk Low and actually comes off the sneaker. This design adds a new dimension to the sneakers and creates an interesting effect. Overall, this is a different Nike silhouette and this dark colorway is perfect for any outfit.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low Twist "Dark Obsidian" will release at some point during the Fall of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they release.

