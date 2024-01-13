Nike Dunk Low “Obsidian/Vintage Green” Coming Soon

Get ready for a fresh twist on the Nike Dunk Low with the upcoming "Obsidian/Vintage Green" colorway. This edition introduces a captivating blend of deep blue and vintage green, adding a unique and stylish touch to the classic Dunk Low silhouette. The "Obsidian/Vintage Green" iteration, set to release soon, features a combination of rich obsidian blue and subtle vintage green accents, creating a color palette that stands out with sophistication. The Dunk Low's renowned low-top design maintains its timeless appeal, offering versatility for various occasions. As anticipation grows for the release, sneaker enthusiasts are eager to secure the "Obsidian/Vintage Green" Nike Dunk Low as a standout addition to their collection.

The classic design and the refreshing color combination make this iteration a sought-after choice for those who appreciate the Dunk's iconic status. With its clean lines and attention to detail, the "Obsidian/Vintage Green" Dunk Low continues the legacy of the Dunk as a symbol of streetwear culture. Whether you're hitting the streets or making a statement, these Dunks promise to elevate your style with their unique blend of classic design and contemporary colorway. Step into a world of sophistication with the upcoming "Obsidian/Vintage Green" Nike Dunk Low.

“Obsidian/Vintage Green” Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an obsidian rubber sole with a white midsole. White leather constructs the base of the uppers with obsidian leather overlays. A dark green Nike Swoosh completes the colorway on these sneakers. More green details include the tongue, which features green Swoosh, and the heels. Overall, these sneakers feature a clean and cohesive colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Obsidian/Vintage Green” will be released this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is $90 at official retailers. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

