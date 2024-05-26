Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Olympic” Officially Revealed

The Nike Dunk Low Next Nature will be released in an "Olympic" colorway, featuring a sustainable design. This upcoming pair showcases a phantom base, providing a neutral and sophisticated backdrop. The overlays come in a rich obsidian leather, adding depth and contrast to the design. As part of Nike's Next Nature line, these sneakers emphasize sustainability. They are crafted from eco-friendly materials, underscoring Nike's commitment to reducing environmental impact. Despite their green credentials, the sneakers do not compromise on style or performance.

The use of dark and light shades creates a striking visual contrast, making these sneakers stand out. The Dunk Low silhouette remains timeless, and this new colorway adds a fresh twist to the classic design. The Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "Olympic" also features signature Dunk elements, such as the perforated toe box and sturdy rubber sole. The sustainable materials used in its construction ensure that the sneakers are not only stylish but also environmentally friendly. Perfect for any occasion, these sneakers blend fashion with sustainability.

"Olympic" Nike Dunk Low Next Nature

The sneakers feature an obsidian rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. Also, the upper features a phantom leather base with obsidian leather overlays that include the Nike Swoosh. Further, Nike branding can be found on the tongue and the heel. Finally, the sneakers have obsidian insoles that feature Nike's "Move To Zero" logo, and Nike's branding to move to zero carbon and waste in the future.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Olympic” will be released on July 12th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

