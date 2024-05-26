Nike Air Force 1 Low “White/University Gold” Release Details

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is set to drop in a fresh "White/University Gold" colorway this year. This upcoming release features a crisp white leather upper, providing a clean and classic look. The white upper contrasts beautifully with the vibrant yellow accents, making the design pop. A standout feature is the yellow rubber sole, adding a bold splash of color to the sneakers. This bright yellow sole not only enhances the visual appeal but also offers durability and traction. Complementing the sole, a yellow Swoosh adorns the sides, creating a cohesive and eye-catching design.

The combination of white and yellow gives the shoe a fresh, energetic vibe perfect for various outfits. Whether you're dressing up or keeping it casual, these sneakers add a stylish touch. Perfect for summer, the "White/University Gold" colorway offers a vibrant yet versatile option for sneaker enthusiasts. The quality leather upper ensures comfort and longevity, making it suitable for everyday wear. With its striking color combination and classic design, the Nike Air Force 1 Low "White/University Gold" is sure to be a hit this year. Keep an eye out for its release and add this standout pair to your collection.

"White/University Gold" Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a yellow rubber sole and a clean white midsole with AIR branding. The uppers are white leather, with a yellow Nike Swoosh on the sides. The heels and tongue both feature Nike branding in yellow.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “White/University Gold” will be released at some point in 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

