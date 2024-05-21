Nike Air Force 1 Low “Glacier Blue/Gum” Officially Revealed

SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike

A durable gum bottom and vibrant upper.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is set to release in a stunning "Glacier Blue/Gum" colorway this year. This WMNS exclusive features a gum rubber sole, providing excellent traction and durability. The upper is crafted from glacier blue leather, giving the shoe a fresh, clean look. The combination of glacier blue and gum is both stylish and versatile, making this pair perfect for various outfits. The soft blue hue adds a touch of elegance, while the gum sole offers a classic contrast. 1

Nike's attention to detail is evident in this release. The glacier blue leather is smooth and premium, ensuring comfort and durability. The gum sole not only enhances the shoe's aesthetics but also provides reliable grip and support. This makes the Air Force 1 Low "Glacier Blue/Gum" ideal for everyday wear. As a WMNS exclusive, this colorway is designed specifically for women, ensuring a perfect fit and stylish appeal. The Nike Air Force 1 Low has always been a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts, and this latest colorway is expected to be highly sought after.

"Glacier Blue/Gum" Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a clean glacier blue midsole with glacier blue AIR branding. The uppers are almost entirely glacier blue leather, with more glacier blue overlays and a glacier blue Nike Swoosh found in leather. The heels and tongue both feature Nike branding in glacier blue and the insoles feature are matching. Overall, these sneakers feature a cohesive glacier blue with a gum rubber sole.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Glacier Blue/Gum” will be released at some point this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
