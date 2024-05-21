Nike Air Force 1 Low “Glacier Blue/Gum” Officially Revealed

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is set to release in a stunning "Glacier Blue/Gum" colorway this year. This WMNS exclusive features a gum rubber sole, providing excellent traction and durability. The upper is crafted from glacier blue leather, giving the shoe a fresh, clean look. The combination of glacier blue and gum is both stylish and versatile, making this pair perfect for various outfits. The soft blue hue adds a touch of elegance, while the gum sole offers a classic contrast. 1

Nike's attention to detail is evident in this release. The glacier blue leather is smooth and premium, ensuring comfort and durability. The gum sole not only enhances the shoe's aesthetics but also provides reliable grip and support. This makes the Air Force 1 Low "Glacier Blue/Gum" ideal for everyday wear. As a WMNS exclusive, this colorway is designed specifically for women, ensuring a perfect fit and stylish appeal. The Nike Air Force 1 Low has always been a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts, and this latest colorway is expected to be highly sought after.

"Glacier Blue/Gum" Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a clean glacier blue midsole with glacier blue AIR branding. The uppers are almost entirely glacier blue leather, with more glacier blue overlays and a glacier blue Nike Swoosh found in leather. The heels and tongue both feature Nike branding in glacier blue and the insoles feature are matching. Overall, these sneakers feature a cohesive glacier blue with a gum rubber sole.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Glacier Blue/Gum” will be released at some point this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

