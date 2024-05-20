Nike Dunk High Next Nature “Glacier Blue” Release Details

BYBen Atkinson52 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike

Nike's sustainable model is dropping in a new colorway.

The Nike Dunk High Next Nature will debut its "Glacier Blue" colorway this year. This eco-friendly sneaker features a crisp white leather base, complemented by light blue leather overlays. The color combination offers a fresh and clean aesthetic, perfect for any season. Crafted with sustainability in mind, the Nike Dunk High Next Nature uses recycled materials without compromising style or performance. The white leather base provides a neutral backdrop, allowing the glacier blue overlays to stand out. The high-top silhouette ensures ankle support and adds a retro vibe to the design.

The shoe's design is both modern and timeless, appealing to a wide range of sneaker enthusiasts. The light blue accents on the Swoosh, collar, and heel create a harmonious look that is easy to pair with various outfits. Nike continues to push the envelope with its Next Nature line, emphasizing sustainability while delivering fashionable and functional footwear. The "Glacier Blue" Nike Dunk High Next Nature is expected to be a popular release, drawing attention from both environmentally conscious consumers and sneakerheads alike.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Denim Turquoise” Official Photos Revealed

"Glacier Blue" Nike Dunk High Next Nature

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a glacier blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers feature a white leather base with glacier blue leather overlays. Consistent with the colorway, the Nike swoosh is glacier blue and the tongue features glacier blue Nike branding. Overall, this sneaker is loved by so many people because of its simple colorway that can be paired with just about anything.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk High Next Nature “Glacier Blue” will be released at some point this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low “Light British Tan” Coming Soon

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Nike-Dunk-Low-White-Glacier-Blue-DV0833-104-4SneakersNike Dunk Low “Glacier Blue” Coming Soon695
Nike-Dunk-Low-Next-Nature-Soft-Yellow-FZ4347-100-5SneakersNike Dunk Low Next Nature “Soft Yellow” Official Release Date9.4K
image-51SneakersNike Dunk High Next Nature “Panda” Release Details Revealed455
Nike-Dunk-Low-Tennis-Classic-FB7910-100-4SneakersNike Dunk Low “Tennis Classic” Release Details Revealed239