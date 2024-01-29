Nike Dunk Low “Glacier Blue” Coming Soon

The Nike Dunk Low, a timeless classic in the sneaker realm, continues to capture the hearts of enthusiasts with its iconic design and versatile appeal. The anticipation is building for the upcoming "Glacier Blue" colorway, a fresh iteration that promises to breathe new life into this beloved silhouette. The "Glacier Blue" Dunk Low introduces a refreshing color palette, combining crisp blues with clean whites. The upper, constructed with premium leather, features the titular Glacier Blue, creating a cool and eye-catching aesthetic.

Complemented by the classic Nike Swoosh in white and additional detailing in matching hues, this colorway is poised to be a standout in the Dunk Low lineage. As a symbol of both athletic heritage and streetwear style, the Dunk Low maintains its status as a go-to choice for sneaker enthusiasts. The impending release of the "Glacier Blue" edition adds a contemporary flair to the Dunk Low's rich legacy, catering to those who appreciate a blend of classic design and modern aesthetics. Sneaker lovers can look forward to stepping into a new chapter of Dunk history with the arrival of this fresh and vibrant colorway.

“Glacier Blue” Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a light blue rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The upper features a white leather base with light blue leather black overlays. The Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, also in light blue leather. Light blue laces and a light blue heel tab complete the design. White Nike branding can be found on both the tongues and heels. Overall, this pair features a clean colorway, combining white and light blue tones, to create a cohesive sneaker.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Glacier Blue” will be released on in the Summer of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.