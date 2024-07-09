Nike Dunk Low “Glacier Blue/Arctic Orange” Officially Unveiled

A refreshing combination of blue and pink for this pair.

The Nike Dunk Low is a timeless sneaker that continues to innovate. Its upcoming "Glacier Blue/Arctic Orange" colorway is a fresh addition. The shoes feature a pink leather base, creating a soft and vibrant look. Glacier blue leather overlays add a cool, contrasting touch. A black Swoosh enhances the design with a bold statement. This combination of colors is both eye-catching and stylish. The pink base and blue overlays offer a unique and appealing palette. It’s perfect for those who want to stand out. The Nike Dunk Low is renowned for its comfort and durability. It’s designed for both casual wear and style. The leather construction ensures longevity and a premium feel.

This colorway adds a modern twist to the classic silhouette. The "Glacier Blue/Arctic Orange" colorway is versatile. It pairs well with various outfits, making it a must-have. The bold black Swoosh ties the design together seamlessly. This sneaker is ideal for both collectors and everyday wearers. Overall, the Nike Dunk Low in "Glacier Blue/Arctic Orange" is a standout release. It merges vibrant colors with a classic design. The result is a sneaker that’s both stylish and functional. This new colorway is set to be a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts.

"Glacier Blue/Arctic Orange" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a crisp sail midsole. Also, the sneakers have an arctic orange leather base and glacier blue suede overlays. The laces and tongue match the midsole in the sail color. Further, the Nike Swoosh on the sides is black. Also, the tongues feature matching branding and the heels do as well.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low "Glacier Blue/Arctic Orange" will be released later this fall. The sneakers will have a retail price of $125 when they drop.

Image via Nike