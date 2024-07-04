Nike Dunk Low “Neapolitan” Release Date Unveiled

This pair is coming a bit later than we expected.

Prepare for a delicious reinterpretation of the classic Nike Dunk Low silhouette with the upcoming "Neapolitan" colorway. This enticing version features a deep chocolate brown base, evoking the rich tones of chocolate, complemented by accents of sail and pink. The combination creates a mouthwatering aesthetic guaranteed to stand out on urban streets. The Nike Dunk Low maintains its timeless design and universal appeal among sneaker aficionados, with the "Neapolitan" colorway adding a playful twist inspired by the beloved ice cream flavor.

Highlighted by vibrant pink details that provide a bold contrast, these sneakers are crafted from premium materials with meticulous attention to detail. The Nike Dunk Low "Neapolitan" promises both style and comfort, ensuring durability for everyday wear. Whether navigating city streets or relaxing with friends, these shoes are designed to command attention and elevate any outfit. Anticipation mounts for the release of the "Neapolitan" colorway, eagerly awaited by collectors eager to add this distinctive pair to their lineup.

"Neapolitan" Nike Dunk Low

The sneakers are anchored by a rich dark brown rubber sole paired with a pristine sail midsole. Also, their uppers combine a sturdy brown leather base with overlays of soft pink suede. Further, adorning the sides are iconic sail Nike Swoosh logos. Additionally, touches of pink and sail Nike branding grace the tongues, and a striking red heel tab completes the distinctive design.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Neapolitan” will be released on July 31st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

