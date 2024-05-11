Nike Dunk Low “Neapolitan” Coming Soon: Official Photos

These shoes and ice cream in the summer is the perfect combo.

Get ready for a flavorful twist on the classic Nike Dunk Low silhouette with the upcoming "Neapolitan" colorway. This delicious iteration boasts a rich dark brown base, reminiscent of chocolate, serving as the perfect canvas for the sweet accents of sail and pink. The combination creates a mouthwatering aesthetic that is sure to make a statement on the streets. With its timeless design and versatile appeal, the Nike Dunk Low continues to be a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. The "Neapolitan" colorway adds a playful twist to the iconic silhouette, drawing inspiration from the beloved ice cream flavor.

Meanwhile, the vibrant pink details inject a pop of color, creating a visually striking contrast. Crafted with quality materials and attention to detail, the Nike Dunk Low "Neapolitan" offers both style and comfort. The premium construction ensures durability, making it suitable for everyday wear. Whether you're hitting the streets or chilling with friends, these sneakers will turn heads and elevate your look. As anticipation builds for the release of the "Neapolitan" colorway, sneakerheads eagerly await the opportunity to add this unique pair to their collection.

"Neapolitan" Nike Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a dark brown rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a brown leather base, with pink suede overlays. Also, a sail Nike Swoosh is found on the sides. Further, pink and sail Nike branding can be found on the tongues as well as on the red heel tab.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Neapolitan” will be released on July 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

