Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Wave” Officially Unveiled

Introducing the Air Jordan 1 Low SE in its latest "Wave" colorway, destined to make waves in the sneaker scene this summer. With a blend of blue and sail hues dominating the palette, these kicks offer a fresh and breezy aesthetic that's perfect for the warmer months. The sesame rugged overlays add texture and depth to the design, creating a unique look that sets this iteration apart from the rest. Crafted with premium materials and attention to detail, the Air Jordan 1 Low SE ensures both style and durability. The low-top silhouette provides a sleek and versatile option for everyday wear.

Whether you're hitting the streets or chilling by the beach, these sneakers have got you covered in style and functionality. As the summer release date approaches, anticipation is building among sneakerheads eager to cop the Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Wave" colorway. With its refreshing color palette and rugged yet refined detailing, this iteration promises to be a standout addition to any sneaker collection. Whether you're a longtime fan of the Air Jordan line or new to the game, the "Wave" colorway offers a fresh take on a classic silhouette that's sure to turn heads wherever you go.

"Wave" Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a blue rubber outsole and a crisp sail midsole. The upper features a base of sail leather and rugged sesame overlays. The Nike Swoosh is a dusty cactus, and the tongue features blue Jordan branding.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Wave” is going to drop in June. Also, the retail price is expected to be $125 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

