Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Glacier Blue” Brings The Chill

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Glacier Blue” adds a fresh, icy tone to Jordan Brand’s offerings. This colorway brings a clean and simple aesthetic, combining soft pastel blue with white for an easy-to-style look. While not the boldest pair in the catalog, it nails the everyday appeal that many sneakerheads love in a low-top. The Air Jordan 1 Low has evolved from a once-overlooked silhouette into a mainstay of casual sneaker rotations. Originally released as a follow-up to the Air Jordan 1 High, the Low version gained steam over the years thanks to new colorways, collaborations, and women’s exclusive drops. Its lightweight feel and versatile shape make it a go-to for warmer seasons and minimalist styling.

Jordan Brand continues to find success with subtle, lifestyle-focused drops, and this one fits that formula perfectly. The soft hues offer something light and breezy while staying true to the heritage of the model. It’s a quiet standout, and one that will likely be favored by fans who prefer understated colorways. Based on the photos provided, the “Glacier Blue” pair features tumbled leather panels, aged sail laces, and crisp white midsoles. The icy blue overlays wrap the upper cleanly, with embroidered Wings logos and translucent outsoles adding thoughtful finishing touches. It’s cool without trying too hard.

Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Glacier Blue”

Image via Nike

This Air Jordan 1 Low SE features a white tumbled leather base with glacier blue overlays and Swooshes. The laces come in a vintage sail shade, adding contrast to the crisp palette. Embroidered Wings branding hits the heel, while a translucent rubber outsole rounds out the build. Soft colors, quality materials, and a balanced layout make this pair both stylish and wearable.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Glacier Blue” is going to drop sometime in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price is expected to be $125 when they release.

Image via Nike