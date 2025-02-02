Glacier Blue Shines On The Air Jordan 11 "Coldest In The Game"

Image via Sneaker Market RO
Icy style meets the classic silhouette.

The Air Jordan 11 is dropping in a fresh "Coldest in the Game" colorway later this year. This icy new look brings a cool, winter-inspired vibe to the classic silhouette. Jordan Brand is going all-in on premium materials, ensuring this pair stands out. The upper features a soft glacier blue suede, giving it a sleek and frosty appearance. White rope laces and matching webbing eyelets keep the look clean, while a chrome Jumpman logo on the heel adds a touch of elegance. The midsole sticks to the classic white foam, providing a smooth contrast to the upper.

Underneath, a semi-translucent grey outsole completes the design, maintaining the signature Air Jordan 11 aesthetic. The combination of soft hues and metallic accents makes this one of the cleanest Jordan 11 releases in recent years. With its subtle yet striking design, the "Coldest in the Game" colorway is perfect for sneakerheads who love a fresh, versatile look. The Air Jordan 11 is already a fan favorite, and this release is sure to be in high demand. Expect a limited drop and plenty of competition when these hit shelves. Stay tuned for more details, including the official release date and pricing.

"Coldest In The Game" Air Jordan 11

The sneakers feature a gray semi-translucent rubber sole and a summit white midsole. Also, the uppers are constructed from a glacier blue leather upper, with matching overlays. Further, a chrome Jumpman is on the sides and white laces complete the design. Overall, this pair features a cohesive color scheme, combining icy colors with chrome details.

House of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Coldest In The Game” will be released in the holiday of 2025. The sneakers will have a retail price of $230 when they drop. Given the Air Jordan 11's history of being a holiday must-have, this release is expected to sell out fast. Sneakerheads are already buzzing about the icy glacier blue upper and sleek chrome Jumpman details.

