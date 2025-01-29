Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue" Cleats Bring Iconic Style To The Field

The Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue" is back, but this time as a cleat. Jordan Brand is bringing the iconic colorway to the gridiron, giving football players a taste of classic sneaker history. The cleats feature the familiar white leather upper with patent leather overlays, mirroring the legendary sneaker. A black inner lining adds contrast, while bright blue Jumpman logos stand out on the collar. The cleats also retain key details from the original "Legend Blue" release. The tongue also features the signature Jordan tag with blue accents, while the heel sports the number "23." However, instead of a rubber outsole, this version swaps in a cleated bottom built for traction and speed.

The translucent spikes add a sleek, modern twist to the timeless design. Football players and sneakerheads alike will appreciate the balance of performance and style. The cleats provide sturdy ankle support, while the lightweight materials allow for quick cuts and explosive movements. Jordan Brand continues to merge basketball heritage with football innovation, proving once again that the Jumpman influence extends beyond the hardwood. Expect these to turn heads on the field when they drop soon. Whether you're playing under the lights or just collecting, the Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue" Cleats are a must-have for fans of both sports.

Read More: Complete Look At Supreme x Nike Dunk Low Collection

"Legend Blue" Air Jordan 11 Cleats

Image via Nike

These cleats are built for performance without sacrificing style. The patent leather mudguard gives them a premium feel, while the molded plate ensures stability. The translucent spikes provide strong grip on the turf, making them ideal for quick movements. Plus, the padded collar and tongue add extra comfort. This cleated version stays true to the original Air Jordan 11 while delivering a game-ready design.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue" Cleats will be released on February 6th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike