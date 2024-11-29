A Winter Classic: Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue" Returns

This is arguably one of the releases of the year.

This release stays true to the original design while incorporating subtle modern updates that enhance its appeal. Crafted with premium materials and impeccable attention to detail, the Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue" offers a perfect blend of style and performance. Whether on the court or the streets, this pair is guaranteed to make a statement. With the official release date just around the corner, sneakerheads are counting down the days. The hype is real, and this drop promises to be a highlight for collectors and fans of the Jordan legacy.

"Legend Blue" Air Jordan 11

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a frosty blue rubber outsole paired with a clean white midsole. The uppers are made from white fabric, highlighted by glossy patent leather overlays that enhance the design. A blue Jumpman emblem near the heel adds a splash of color, while a white "23" logo stands out against the black heel tab. This iconic colorway is sure to resonate with sneaker enthusiasts who value its enduring style.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue" is releasing on December 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they drop. Moreover, fans are counting down the days to secure their pair. Additionally, the release date adds to the holiday season's excitement. Finally, this drop is set to be one of the year's most sought-after sneakers.

Image via Nike