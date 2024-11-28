Nike Kobe 6 Protro Goes "Total Orange" In 2025

Definitely a vibrant take on the Kobe 6.

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro is set to return in a vibrant “Total Orange” colorway. This iteration celebrates bold design while honoring Kobe Bryant’s legacy. The sneaker features a bright orange upper with the signature scale-like texture that defines the Kobe 6 silhouette. Metallic silver Swooshes on the sides provide a striking contrast, adding a premium touch to the bold base. The midsole continues the orange theme, ensuring a seamless look throughout the shoe. Nike Zoom technology is integrated into the midsole, offering unparalleled comfort and responsiveness. Additionally, the outsole is finished in translucent orange, enhancing traction and durability on the court.

Small branding details, like the Kobe logo on the tongue and heel, further connect this release to the basketball legend. The “Total Orange” colorway perfectly blends performance and style. Its eye-catching design makes it a standout both on and off the court. Fans of the Kobe line are eagerly awaiting this drop, as it combines nostalgia with modern performance upgrades. With its striking design and innovative technology, the Kobe 6 Protro “Total Orange” promises to be one of the most exciting releases of the year. This pair is perfect for hoopers and collectors alike.

"Total Orange" Nike Kobe 6 Protro

