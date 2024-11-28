Official Drop Date Set For Nike SB Dunk Low PRM “Seattle Supersonics”

The gum sole and vibrant green and red accents perfectly honor the Supersonics' legacy.

The Nike SB Dunk Low PRM "Seattle Supersonics" is now dropping earlier than expected, adding to the excitement surrounding its release. This sneaker captures the spirit of the iconic basketball team with a striking green and red color scheme inspired by the Supersonics' uniforms. A smooth green leather base pairs with bold red overlays, creating a standout design. The classic white Nike Swoosh adds contrast, while the gum sole enhances the retro aesthetic. This release pays homage to the Supersonics, a team that left a lasting impact on basketball history.

The bold colors and high-quality materials make this Dunk Low a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans. The Nike SB Dunk Low seamlessly combines style and functionality, delivering comfort and durability for everyday wear. With the new release date approaching, excitement among sneakerheads continues to grow. The "Seattle Supersonics" colorway is expected to be a standout addition to the Dunk lineup, further solidifying its place in sneaker culture. Whether you're a fan of the Supersonics or just appreciate the design, this pair is sure to make a statement. Keep an eye out, as this drop is set to make waves in the sneaker community.

"Seattle Supersonics" Nike SB Dunk Low PRM

The sneakers feature a gum rubber outsole paired with a clean white midsole. Additionally, the uppers are crafted from red leather, complemented by green suede overlays. Also, a white Nike Swoosh, outlined in vibrant yellow, decorates the sides. Finally, Nike SB logos are present on the tongues, while Nike branding is displayed on the heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low PRM “Seattle Supersonics” is going to drop on December 7th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $125 when they release. With its bold colorway, this pair is sure to catch attention. Moreover, the nostalgic design makes it a must-have for both fans and collectors.

