seattle supersonics
- SneakersNike Terminator High “Seattle Supersonics” Officially RevealedThe Nike Terminator High gets a vintage colorway.By Ben Atkinson
- SportsKevin Durant Wants To Bring The NBA Back To SeattleThe former SuperSonic wants more basketball in the PNW.By Ben Mock
- SportsShawn Kemp Charged For Firing Gun Outside Of MallShawn Kemp is facing legal issues after firing gun outside of Tacoma shopping mall.By Tyler Reed
- SportsScottie Pippen Thinks Michael Jordan Would've Missed The 1996 Finals Without HimPippen is no stranger to hot takes.By Yoni Yardeni
- SportsKevin Durant Rookie Card Breaks Record At AuctionKevin Durant's rookie card was a hot commodity.By Alexander Cole
- SportsShawn Kemp Admits To Smoking Weed During NBA CareerShawn Kemp now owns his very own Marijuana dispensary in Seattle.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMichael Jordan Hilariously Laughs Off Gary Payton In "The Last Dance"Michael Jordan has been taking no prisoners in "The Last Dance."By Alexander Cole
- SportsKevin Garnett Says He Wants To Bring SuperSonics Back To SeattleKevin Garnett is going to make basketball fans in Seattle very happy with these comments.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersSupersonics-Inspired Air Jordan 1 Mid Coming Soon: First LookUnfortunately for most Supersonics fans, these are only coming in grade school sizes.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 10 "Seattle" Official Images Revealed: Release DetailsA Jordan Brand classic is coming back this weekend.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 10 "Seattle" Release Date Confirmed: Beauty Shots RevealedThese are for you loyal Supersonics fans out there.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 10 "Seattle" Rumored Release Date Revealed: Best Look YetThese are a must-have for Supersonics fans. By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 10 "Seattle" Rumored For Next Month: In-Hand LookA classic is on its way back.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 10 Seattle Release Details AnnouncedLatest info on the returning classic.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsRussell Wilson Rumored To Help Seattle Bring The Supersonics BackThe Supersonics moved to Oklahoma City in 2008.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 10 "Seattle Supersonics" Returning For First Time Since 1995Sonics-themed Air Jordan 10 rumored to drop in October.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersGary Payton's Nike Zoom GP Is Coming Back In 2019Gary Payton's signature shoe is getting its first re-release.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike Air Max 270 “Seattle” Releasing As Part Of Foot Locker’s “Home & Away” PackTwo Seattle-themed Air Max 270s drop this Friday, March 8.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersNike Air Max 270 Home & Away Pack Is Coming To SeattleSeattle sports fans are going to love these.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersKevin Durant Debuts Sonics-Inspired KD11 Ahead Of Seattle Preseason GameWhich Sonics KD11 PE will KD lace up tonight in Seattle?By Kyle Rooney
- SportsWWE Star Elias Enrages Seattle Crowd With SuperSonics Diss: VideoElias gets some serious heat from Seattle crowd after his Supersonics smack talk.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsRussell Wilson & Ciara Invest In Plan To Bring Major League Baseball To PortlandRussell Wilson & Ciara could very well become MLB team owners.By Devin Ch
- SportsIce Cube Launching Basketball League For Retired NBA PlayersIce Cube will launch a new three-on-three basketball league for retired NBA players.By hnhh