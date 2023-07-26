Kevin Durant Wants To Bring The NBA Back To Seattle

Kevin Durant has a long history with basketball in Seattle. The second overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft, Durant was taken by the Seattle SuperSonics. The SuperSonics had been in the PNW since the late 60s and, much like franchises, had undergone epic highs and lows. However, just a year later, the team would be moved to Oklahoma in a midnight deal that many Seattle residents have still not forgiven.

Every time the idea of NBA expansion or relocation comes up, Seattle is always at the top of the list of potential destinations. The calls for the NBA to return have only amplified after the NHL brought hockey to the city in 2021. However, at the time of writing, Seattle basketball is represented by the University of Washington and the WNBA’s Seattle Storm. Despite this, Durant has made it clear that he wants the NBA back in the city.

Durant Speaks On Ownership Dreams

NBA Champion and Boardroom Co-Founder @KDTrey5 discusses his dream of owning his own team at #GamePlan23 with @andrewrsorkin pic.twitter.com/YX8bst8eJc — CNBC Events (@cnbcevents) July 26, 2023

In an interview with CNBC, Durant revealed that his dream is to bring basketball back to Seattle. “Seattle would be the ideal spot. They deserve to have a team there again. I would love to be a part of the NBA in that fashion.” Not only did the interview reveal that Durant has dreams of ownership, but it was an explicit endorsement of returning the NBA to Seattle. Durant currently plays in Phoenix, where he is still looking for his first NBA ring.

However, it’s not the only expansion news doing the rounds at the moment. Many people expect that when the NBA does choose to expand next, Las Vegas will likely receive a team. Vegas already has a hockey team, a football team, an incoming baseball team, and a WNBA franchise. However, its growth into a sporting paradise makes it a prime candidate for NBA expansion. According to Tracy McGrady, he has heard rumors that LeBron James will be leading an ownership group on a Vegas franchise in the next few years. It’s unclear if the NBA is seriously considering expansion in the immediate future. However, it appears that they have numerous options if they are.

