Bronny James In “Stable Condition” After Cardiac Arrest

Bronny James has reportedly left the ICU after suffering a cardiac arrest while training at the University of Southern California on July 24. James, the eldest son of NBA star LeBron, was rushed to Cedars Sinai Medical Center after collapsing during a workout at USC’s Galen Center. James had been preparing for a preseason tour of Europe when the incident occurred. “Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” a James family spokesperson said. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update [the] media when there is more information.”

Additionally, LeBron and his wife Savannah were described as “relieved” and “optimistic”, according to a source who spoke with TMZ. Both parents were seen arriving at the hospital soon after their son was transferred there. However, Bronny remains hospitalized. According to TMZ‘s source, doctors will be performing additional tests on James in the coming days as they try to understand the reason behind Bronny’s sudden cardiac arrest.

Questions Remain About Bronny’s Freshman Season

HOUSTON, TX – MARCH 28: Bronny James #6 of McDonald’s All American Boys West is seen before the McDonalds All American Basketball Games at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

While Bronny is reportedly doing well, the incident creates a number of questions about his freshman year at USC. It is the second time in two years that a USC player has suffered a reason cardiac arrest. In July 2022, center Vincent Iwuchukwu, the #35 player in the 2022 recruiting class, suffered cardiac arrest. He would eventually return to the Trojans in January and appeared in 14 games.

It is far too early in proceedings for James to have a timetable for recovery. However, he will likely have his USC debut delayed to some degree. Previously, it was believed that he would make his first appearance as a Trojan in their November 6 season-opener against Kansas State in Las Vegas. Despite this, his school and family will want to prioritize his recovery. This in turn could affect Bronny’s future plans. While he was widely expected to declare for the NBA draft after his freshman season, the length of his recovery could impact that. However, the most important thing right now is that Bronny focuses on his recovery. We wish him and his family all the best in that regard.

