LeBron James’ Son, Bronny, Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Workout

LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, suffered cardiac arrest during a workout at USC’s Galen Center on Monday morning. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but has since been released from the ICU and is in stable condition. A spokesperson for the James family confirmed the news in a statement provided to TMZ Sports on Tuesday.

The statement reads: “Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”

HOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 28: Bronny James #6 of the West team talks to Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2023 McDonald’s High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes,” the family’s statement concludes.

When ambulances arrived on the scene, Bronny was reportedly unconscious and taken by ambulance to the hospital. The situation was labeled a “Code 3,” meaning the ambulance used lights and sirens in racing to get Bronny medical attention. Further details on the cause of the cardiac arrest as well as whether it will affect Bronny’s availability on the court for USC are unclear.

Bronny is set to begin his freshman year at USC in the coming months. ESPN has him ranked 20th in the 2023 top 100 rankings. He is also the sixth-rated point guard in the Class of 2023. Prior to joining the university, Bronny was a four-star recruit at Sierra Canyon High School. When deciding on USC, he also strongly considered the Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks. Be on the lookout for more updates on Bronny’s condition on HotNewHipHop.

