Bronny James will begin his college career on November 6 against the Kansas State Wildcats. Ranked as the #19 prospect of the 2023 class, James has gotten a lot of hype thanks to his famous father, NBA legend LeBron James.

James joins a USC team that has suffered first-round March Madness losses in back-to-back years. However, the Trojans are also looking to make history this season. If they can make it back to March Madness, it will be the first time that the program has appeared in four consecutive tournaments. They hope to achieve this behind James, and the class’ #1 recruit Isaiah Collier.

The hype has been steadily building ever since James officially committed in May 2023. This has also led to accusations that USC is implementing a “Bronny Tax” on ticket prices. However, James has now made a major announcement that he plans to honor his father with his jersey number.

Bronny James To Wear #6 At USC

FIRST LOOK: Bronny James will wear No. 6️⃣ for the Trojans. 👀 pic.twitter.com/FJdHXRCg9T — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) June 22, 2023

Per USC’s social media, Bronny James will wear the #6 jersey this season. Six is a special number for the James family. Bronny was born October 6 while his younger brother Bryce was born in June, the sixth month of the year. These are two reasons that LeBron James adopted the number when he signed with Miami Heat in 2011. Furthermore, LeBron once again adopted the #6 jersey for his most recent season with the LA Lakers.

However, neither James nor his son (if he makes it to the NBA) will be able to wear #6 at the pro level. The jersey number was retired league-wide following the death of Bill Russell. Despite this, it’s clear that Bronny is paying homage to his father with his USC jersey choice.

While LeBron has not yet confirmed his return to the NBA next season, sources believe that it is more likely than not. If LeBron does stay with the Lakers, he will be playing just 1.5 miles from Bronny. Furthermore, LeBron has previously stated that he wants to play alongside Bronny in the NBA before he retires.

Bronny James Headed Abroad For Preseason Tour

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 28: Bronny James, son of LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers, reacts after the basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

However, before James takes the court in Vegas or at the Galen Center, USC are heading to Europe. The Trojans will play a series of games in Greece and Croatia this summer, taking on several professional teams.

While the full schedule is yet to be announced, the most notable team revealed so far is Mega MIS. A perennial contender in the Serbian league, Mega MIS is best known as the team where two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić got his start before being drafted into the NBA.

The Trojans will take on the Serbian outfit in a pair of games on the island of Mykonos. USC will also play in Athens, where James’ father won Olympic bronze in 2004. Beyond the preseason tour and Vegas opener, it remains to be seen what the rest of USC’s schedule has in store for Bronny in what could be his only year in the NCAA.

