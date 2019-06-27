jersey number
- SportsBronny James Honors LeBron With USC Jersey ChoiceLeBron's #6 jersey is just as famous as his #23.ByBen Mock2.1K Views
- SportsLeBron James Is Changing His Jersey NumberLeBron James is reportedly switching from No. 23 to No. 6 next season with the Lakers.ByAlex Zidel4.8K Views
- Gram2 Chainz Immortalizes Kobe Bryant With New Leg Tattoos2 Chainz inks a permanent tribute to the late, great Kobe Bryant.ByAlex Zidel2.4K Views
- SportsNBA All-Star Jerseys To Honor Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna & Victims Of CrashTeam LeBron will wear #2 jerseys in honor of Gianna and team Giannis will rock #24 jerseys for Kobe.ByKevin Goddard1.9K Views
- SportsAnthony Davis Explains Why Nike Stopped LeBron James Jersey SwapAD was a little upset by the whole ordeal. ByAlexander Cole6.6K Views
- SportsLeBron James Will Give Anthony Davis His Jersey Number: ReportCould we see the return of the No. 6?ByAlexander Cole6.4K Views