Bronny James Wearing "9" To Honor Juice WRLD Lebron Reveals

Juice and Bronny share a similar path, making this homage all the more special.

Bronny James' path to landing on the Los Angeles Lakers via the 2024 NBA Draft is not as easy as some are making it out to be. Obviously, his dad played a fairly substantial role in helping him make his dream a reality. But the USC product had to still put in all of the work to train, learn the game, eat right, and etc. to get noticed to begin with. Fans are also quick to forget that he dealt with a major roadblock before his collegiate career even got underway. While training, the guard went into cardiac arrest, and it was a pretty scary moment for him and his family.

He never let that deter him and instead absorbed all the noise and now he can say what many people cannot, "I'm an NBA player". All of this adversity is why Bronny James is wearing number "9" this season, as he is paying respect to the late rap legend, Juice WRLD. LeBron revealed this according to a Shade Room IG repost. It was revealed a while back that the 19-year-old got "999" tattooed behind his ear. For those unfamiliar, Juice WRLD essentially gave that three-digit number meaning by including it in every part of his life. According to Genius, the Chicago icon also tweeted back in 2018 about its significance.

Bronny James Was A Big Juice WRLD Fan

"I took the hell I was going through (666) and flipped it over into something positive (999)". Bronny James is certainly not going to stop hearing people talk down on him when he hits the NBA hardwood. Like LeBron, he is going to be under a microscope for everything he does. Bronny is already enduring "hell" in that regard, but he looks to be ready for the challenge. If Juice WRLD were here, there is no question he would be proud of the young star.

What are your thoughts on Bronny James wearing number nine for the late Juice WRLD? Did you know the meaning the rapper gave "999"? How do you think his career in the NBA will pan out? What kind of player do you think he will resemble the most? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Bronny James. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the worlds of sports and music.

