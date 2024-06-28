Stephen A Smith Is Sick And Tired Of The Bronny James Nepotism Criticism

Stephen A Smith doesn't like what's being said right now.

Stephen A Smith speaks on numerous topics within the sports world. Overall, he has a lot to talk about these days, especially as it pertains to the NBA Draft. Yesterday, Bronny James was taken by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 55th pick in the draft. This has subsequently led to a massive debate about whether or not this was a nepotism move. After all, Bronny was not exactly NBA Draft material last season. However, with his father on the Lakers, it was a foregone conclusion that they would take him.

As for Stephen A Smith, he takes issue with some of the discourse going around. As you can see in the clip below, Smith explains how white executives and coaches around the NBA have gotten away with nepotism for years. He feels like LeBron has paid his dues, and that a little nepotism from the second-greatest player in the history of the league really isn't that bad. Simply put, he wants a lot of hot-take artists to shut up right now.

Stephen A Smith Makes His Case

"We live in a country where nepotism has taken place with white folks religiously forever," Stephen A Smith said. "We've said little to nothing about it. In the NBA specifically, in a league where at least 70% of the players are Black, we've seen nepotism with white folks all over the place... and now this happens with LeBron James, a member of the Mount Rushmore of basketball, and all of a sudden you've got people running their mouths."

