Stephen A Smith Is Sick And Tired Of The Bronny James Nepotism Criticism

BYAlexander Cole443 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Super Bowl LVIII - Previews
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 08: Sports television personality Stephen A. Smith is seen on Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl LVIII at the Mandalay Bay Convention Centeron February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Stephen A Smith doesn't like what's being said right now.

Stephen A Smith speaks on numerous topics within the sports world. Overall, he has a lot to talk about these days, especially as it pertains to the NBA Draft. Yesterday, Bronny James was taken by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 55th pick in the draft. This has subsequently led to a massive debate about whether or not this was a nepotism move. After all, Bronny was not exactly NBA Draft material last season. However, with his father on the Lakers, it was a foregone conclusion that they would take him.

As for Stephen A Smith, he takes issue with some of the discourse going around. As you can see in the clip below, Smith explains how white executives and coaches around the NBA have gotten away with nepotism for years. He feels like LeBron has paid his dues, and that a little nepotism from the second-greatest player in the history of the league really isn't that bad. Simply put, he wants a lot of hot-take artists to shut up right now.

Read More: Stephen A Smith Claims The Suns Are Desperate To Trade Kevin Durant

Stephen A Smith Makes His Case

"We live in a country where nepotism has taken place with white folks religiously forever," Stephen A Smith said. "We've said little to nothing about it. In the NBA specifically, in a league where at least 70% of the players are Black, we've seen nepotism with white folks all over the place... and now this happens with LeBron James, a member of the Mount Rushmore of basketball, and all of a sudden you've got people running their mouths."

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Bronny James is going to be a good player in the NBA? What are your expectations for the young star? Will he make the Lakers roster? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes.

Read More: Stephen A Smith Urges Joe Biden To Drop Out Of Presidential Race

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - ArrivalsSportsSavannah James Shares Hilarious Meme About Bronny Getting Drafted953
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Game ThreeSportsBronny James Works Out With The Lakers Amid NBA Draft Uncertainty: Watch1141
Super Bowl LVIII - PreviewsSportsStephen A Smith Claims Black Coaches Have Taken Issue With LeBron James & JJ Redick's Podcast4.3K
SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII - Feb. 9SportsStephen A. Smith Offers Shocking LeBron-MJ Hot Take1.9K