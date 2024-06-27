Bronny James Could Be Taken Hostage By The Celtics, Claims ESPN Analyst

Bronny will need to be prepared for anything.

Bronny James is currently one of the most talked-about players in the entire NBA Draft and for good reason. Overall, he is a player that many fans are interested in, as they want to see him play alongside his father, LeBron. Although he was not picked in the first round last night, he was never projected to. Instead, it is believed that Bronny is going to be drafted with the 55th overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers. This way, he can finally fulfill his father's wish.

However, Tim Legler of ESPN believes something a lot more interesting could happen on Thursday. Essentially, Legler theorized that the Boston Celtics could pull off something truly unique. They are picking one spot above the Lakers, and he thinks they should take Bronny before the Lakers can. Subsequently, they could hold Bronny hostage and then force the Lakers to give them a player the Celtics truly want.

Bronny James Theories Run Amok

"54th pick. We renew the Cold War between the Celtics and the Lakers," Legler began. "The Boston Celtics take Bronnie James and send a ransom note to the Lakers: 'We have your son. We have your son. If you want him back...If you want him back, it's gonna take Austin Reeves'" While this likely won't happen, it is pretty fun to think about. Hopefully, however, Bronny and LeBron get their wish.