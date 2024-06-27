Bronny James Hit With A Barrage Of Unfortunate Memes After Going Undrafted In The First Round

2023 McDonald's All American Game
HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 28: Bronny James #6 of McDonald's All American Boys West is seen during the McDonalds All American Basketball Games at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Projections had Bronny going in the second round, anyway.

Bronny James is easily one of the biggest names in the NBA Draft right now. Overall, this is because his father is none other than LeBron James. When you have a famous dad, these are the kinds of things that are going to happen. While Bronny was nowhere near a top talent, he was easily the most discussed prospect in the draft. Last night, the first round of the NBA Draft was held, and as expected, Bronny was not selected.

However, it is believed that Bronny will be taken by a team in the second round later today. The Los Angeles Lakers are the frontrunners to take him right now. However, teams like the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns also reportedly have interest in the star. Needless to say, his hopes have not been dashed just yet. Even if he goes undrafted, he can still sign with a team as a free agent. Sure, it's not as prestigious as being drafted, but plenty of players have had solid careers as undrafted free agents.

Bronny James Must Wait A Day

Unfortunately, despite not even being projected to be selected on Wednesday, Bronny was still hit with a plethora of memes. Numerous Twitter users were quite cruel with these memes as they poked fun at Bronny's draft predicament. Fortunately, Bronny has a chance to prove those doubters wrong tonight. Only time will tell whether or not he gets to play with his father next year.

The Memes Come Out

Let us know what you thought of the NBA Draft, in the comments section down below. Do you believe the Los Angeles Lakers will end up taking Bronny James tonight? What are your expectations for him as an NBA player? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes.

