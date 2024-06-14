Bronny James Works Out With The Lakers Amid NBA Draft Uncertainty: Watch

Bronny James is the biggest attraction at this year's draft, and he isn't even a lottery pick.

Overall, Bronny James had a difficult season at USC. Of course, much of this stemmed from the cardiac arrest he suffered in training camp. Although he returned to the team throughout the season, he was simply not the same player. His statistics suffered and analysts agreed he was not being utilized properly. However, Bronny declared for the NBA Draft anyway which goes down on June 26-27. Based on projections, he will likely be taking in the second round, on Day Two.

There are two teams, in particular, that Bronny has agreed to workout with. Those two teams are the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns. Fans know LeBron wants to play with son, so the Lakers aren't surprising. Meanwhile, the Suns have a team with lots of talent, albeit little depth, and the concept of luring LeBron there is certainly unique. That said, in the clip below, you can see that Bronny already had his workout with the Lakers.

Bronny James And The Lakers

The Lakers hold the 55th pick in the draft, and many believe that is where he will be taken. Whether or not he actually plays any games, remains to be seen. Moreover, there is a sense he could be sent to the G League to develop. He has plenty of potential, but he is undersized at 6'1 and that has led to some debates about his NBA viability. Only time will tell whether or not he can swing it once he gets to the pros.

Let us know where you think Bronny James should go, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that he deserves to be drafted into the NBA? Do you believe the Lakers will use the 55th pick in the draft on Bronny, or will someone else take him first?