Bronny James Couldn’t Care Less About Playing With LeBron

Bronny James' road to the NBA is going to be a hard-on, but he is more than ready for the challenge. After a lackluster freshman season at USC, which was turbulent for a number of reasons, including his health scare that kept him off the court initially. He fell down draft boards and is not currently in the top 60 prospects. Bronny was cleared to participate in the NBA draft combine and has started to turn some heads with his athleticism and shooting ability. After a successful first couple of days at the combine, Bronny was asked about playing with his dad, LeBron James, and the young hooper could really care less.

Bronny aims to be chosen in the 2024 NBA draft, following in his father's giant footsteps. LeBron has repeatedly expressed his desire to play with his son before he retires. He will begin his 22nd NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers next season. The Lakers and other teams are intrigued by the prospect of acquiring Bronny if that means also aquiring King James. Despite his father's dream, Bronny just wants to accomplish his own dream of playing in the NBA. He could care less about it if it was with his dad.

Bronny James Is Focused On His Dream Not His Lebrons

After going into cardiac arrest in 2023, Bronny James' only goal is to achieve his dream of playing in the NBA. "I would be happy about getting to the league instead of me thinking about playing with my dad. That's not my mindset at all," Bronny said. He spoke about his dad speaking on the possibility of playing together as well. he continued, “My dream has always just been to put my name out, make a name for myself and, of course, get to the NBA. I never thought about playing with my dad. But of course, he’s brought it up a couple times.” Bronny also urged teams to evaluate and draft him on his ability not the fact that it could mean LeBron will play for their franchise.

Participating in the combine was the first step, and his performance was incredibly encouraging. Bronny showed the attributes that would make him a good NBA player. His shooting ability drills were some of the best in the combine. He performed well in the scrimmages so far as well. overall, bronny just wants to make it to the league. All the extra stuff is for his dad to worry about.

