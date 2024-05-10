Lakers Are Open To Drafting Bronny James To Keep LeBron

The future of LeBron James with the Lakers remains a question mark. The 39-year-old basketball icon holds a player option for next summer, which could potentially see him part ways with the Lakers. The Los Angeles team, however, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure his stay. This even includes the possibility of drafting LeBron's son, Bronny, in this summer's NBA Draft. In a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, NBA writer Shams Charania confirmed the Lakers' commitment to retaining LeBron James.

Bronny James decided to leave USC following his freshman season and entered the NBA draft last month. After a lackluster freshman campaign, Bronny has decided to stake his own claim to an NBA career. Bronny's chances of not being picked in the NBA Draft of 2024 are high. Despite his evident skill, he didn't have a particularly impressive rookie season. The Lakers might go out on a limb and draft Bronny, according to reports. Bronny is looking like the key to keeping LeBron in LA.

Bronny James Likely To Be Picked Up By Lakers Says Shams

“LeBron James still, from everything I hear, wants to play up to two more NBA seasons,” Charania said. “…The Lakers want to bring him back, and the Lakers want to be in a position where if it is drafting Bronny in the second round, they do have interest in bringing Bronny James in as a draft pick.” He also backed up the reported story that the Lakers are "very open” to making LeBrons dream of playing with Bronny a reality. Brony James will more than likely become a Lakeer one way or another.

If Bronny goes undrafted, then he could sign with the lkwers as an unrestricted free agent. Bronny is set to participate in the NBA draft combine. Hopefully, he will be able to show scouts that his freshman season was a fluke. His game might be ready for the NBA level, and we will see it soon. Overall, the Lakers are probably prepared to do whatever it takes to keep LeBron in purple and Gold. Bronny might be sharing the court with his dad next season. Well, at least he will be in the same franchise. Bronny likely will be placed in the G-League if he gets drafted.

