Bronny James NBA Draft Odds Revealed

Bronny James made waves by declaring for the 2024 NBA draft after a turbulent freshman season at USC. This decision has caused speculation about where he will end up in the NBA. After a difficult season with the Trojans, Bronny James has chosen to bet on himself to make it to the NBA. The move is a big risk especially after an underwhelming showing in college. Despite his struggles, there is obvious potential that teams will roll the dice on especially with his father LeBron wanting to eventually play in the NBA with Bronny.

Oddsmakers are predicting the most likely team Bronny James will end up on with some surprising insights on his draft prospects. The Lakers are an obvious place for Bronny, but other teams looking to acquire the services of LeBron James Sr. might take a gamble and try drafting Bronny in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. GMs around the league are skeptical of risking draft capital on a player that some think should return to school, but things can change very quickly as the draft process picks up this summer.

Bronny James Draft Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Lakers are the hands-down favorite in acquiring Bronny James. It makes perfect sense. Lebron is the Lakers' best player, and taking Bronny in the draft solidifies their relationship. Additionally, the move would keep The King happy and in Los Angeles. It's no surprise a big market franchise like The New York Knicks are one of the more favored teams to acquire Bronny to try and pry LeBron away and bring him to the East Coast. Other noticeable teams include the Cleveland Cavaliers, which could be a potential homecoming, and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Bronny James may not get drafted. As a result, Bronny would be able to sign with any team like any other undrafted free agent. Moreover, Bronny still has the option to return to school for another year to increase his draft stock. Furthermore, James has overcome some serious health problems to get back on the court, which has clearly impacted his college play. Fans are still hyped about Bronny James and hoping for a bright future in the NBA.

Read More: LeBron James Reacts To Bronny Falling Out Of Latest Mock Draft

[Via]