Bronny James Compared To This NBA Veteran Amid Draft Declaration Criticism

Bronny has been getting some rough takes lately.

USC v Arizona

Bronny James shocked the world last week when he decided to declare for the NBA Draft. Overall, his decision was one that surprised a whole lot of people. After all, he only averaged 4.8 points per game in his first season at USC, which is not exactly NBA material. However, a lot of this had to do with his cardiac arrest he suffered prior to the start of the season. He needed to play catch up and it is clear his confidence wasn't there. Regardless, the odds do not seem particularly stacked in favor of him being drafted.

For instance, an anonymous executive recently came out and said that Bronny has no chance of getting drafted. He said that Bronny was not an NBA caliber prospect and that there were three rounds of players who could be taken above him. These were pretty harsh words, although not everyone seems to agree. In a new report from Bleacher Report, Jonathan Wasserman gave his view of Bronny and what he thinks the kid could potentially accomplish.

Bronny James Is Hopeful

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 14: Bronny James #6 of the USC Trojans looks on in the second half of a quarterfinal game against the Arizona Wildcats during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Wildcats defeated the Trojans 70-49. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Wasserman believes that Bronny could actually become a solid three and D player in the league. In fact, Bronny was compared specifically to Quentin Grimes. While some may find this to be an underwhelming comp, Grimes is in the NBA and has proven to be an impactful player. Ultimately, it beats not being in the league whatsoever.

Let us know what you think of this comparison for Bronny James, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is a fair comparison for the young college star? Can Bronny make it to the NBA this season? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed on all of your favorite teams and players.

