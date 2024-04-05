Bronny James Declares For NBA Draft

Bronny James is easily one of the most hyped up players in college basketball, even if his stats aren't reflective of the media coverage. Overall, his first season with USC was a difficult one. While he was solid on defense, he didn't do much offensively. However, he did have a difficult road to get in the lineup considering he had a cardiac arrest in the offseason. Either way, fans have been a bit concerned about his development. Even LeBron had to step back at one point and tell people to cut his kid some slack.

Recently, a rumor circulated that Bronny would be entering the transfer portal and leaving USC. Today, Bronny revealed that he was actually making a much more crucial decision. The son of LeBron James is now entering the NBA Draft. Furthermore, he is going to maintain his college eligibility, just in case no one wants to take him. Lastly, he will also enter the transfer portal for good measure. No matter what, he has played his final game for the Trojans.

Bronny James Has Made His Decision

Now, it will become an interesting exercise to see who wants to take Bronny in the draft. There is a high chance he doesn't even get drafted. However, if a team thinks they can lure LeBron to their franchise, then they just might do it. There are plenty of teams that could use a guy like LeBron, however, he is close to 40, which makes him less attractive. Either way, it is going to be an interesting next few months. Or, it could all simply be a nothing burger. Hopefully, Bronny is able to develop in a way that unlocks his full potential.

Hopefully, Bronny is able to develop in a way that unlocks his full potential.

