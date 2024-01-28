Bronny James Trolled For Wild Stat Line Versus UCLA

Bronny James has been widely mocked online after dropping a wild stat line for USC against UCLA. Bronny went 0-for-3 on the night, picking up his two total points from a pair of free throws. He also added one block...and one technical foul from said block. Bronny was called for the tech after yelling "Give me that sh-t" after putting down the monster block.

People were quick to roast Bronny for the performance as he continues to fall short of the hype that came with his freshman year with the Trojans. This is especially as USC, projected to finished second in the Pac-12 this season, are dead last in the conference with a 2-7 Pac-12 record. The team is 8-12 overall and have lost their last five games.

Lebron James Watches Bronny's USC Game While Doing Media Interviews

Despite how he plays, Bronny can be secure in the knowledge that his dad will always be watching. LeBron James was a little more distracted than usual during his post-game media interviews on January 17 as he tried to watch his son Bronny take on Arizona at the same time. The first indication that James was not giving the media his full attention was when he rebuffed scrum reporters in the tunnel saying he had to go watch Bronny. While James did fulfill his media obligations, he would often look past the reporters to focus on the screen showing the USC game.

However, he focused a little more when one reporter asked him whether it was tougher to lose with the Lakers or watch Bronny and USC struggle. “Watching college basketball alone is tough. Then you add my son in there, it’s even … yeah, yeah, cause I’m … it’s hard to watch. It’s hard to watch. Yeah, I’m a dad, but also, love the game of basketball and college basketball, just, it’s like ten people in the paint at the same time. It’s very hard at times to watch. But USC’s a great program, Arizona’s a great program, you get a good opportunity to watch some good basketball in this game," James said.

