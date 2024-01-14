Bronny James' First USC Start Ends As A Scoreless Nightmare

Bronny James went 0-for-7 and only managed two rebounds and an assist in his first start for USC. James was elevated for the starting line-up as USC adjusted to compensate for a spate of injuries. However, the son of LeBron James made little impact in either half of the game, as Colorado slowly took over to take a 68-58 win. The loss drops the Trojans to 8-9 on the season and a lowly ninth in the Pac-12. In nine games, Bronny is averaging 5.2 points and 2.2 rebounds. He is yet to live up to his top-20 prospect billing.

However, things don't get easier for USC. The team stays on the road for their Arizona swing, which includes No. 8 Arizona. The Trojans, projected to finish second in the Pac-12, have lost four of their first six conference games. This includes a loss to Oregon, who are 5-0 in conference play. According to the latest Bracketology from ESPN, USC is not currently a March Madness team.

LeBron James Sits Out Lakers Loss

Meanwhile, there wasn't much for the James family to celebrate. LeBron missed his fourth game of the season through injury, sitting out a matchup against Utah. Despite Anthony Davis recording his second career triple-double, the Lakers were soundly beaten. Davis, who had six turnovers and shot 5-for-21 on the night, blamed himself. "Everyone did their job except me. I didn't do my job. Obviously, Bron was out and everyone had to step up and those guys did. Except myself. So this one's on me," Davis said.

Like the younger James and USC, LeBron and the Lakers are now 2-4 in their last six games. The Lakers are 19-21 and now sit outside the playoff bubble. The team is 11th in the Western Conference and one game back from the 10th-place Rockets. The team now heads back to Crypto.com Arena for a four-game homestand, facing Oklahoma City, Dallas, Brooklyn, and Portland. LeBron is expected to return to the lineup in due course.

