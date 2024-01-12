Brazilian "Alien" Might Actually Be Italian Basketball Player

An explanation for the recent viral video of an "alien" in Brazil might actually be an Italian basketball player. Felipe Motta, who plays for Flamengo, claims that the video of a "tall alien" doing "surveillance" on top of a hill on the island of Ilha do Mel is him during a recent hike. The footage went viral after being posted online. Furthermore, the original poster claimed that it's "impossible" for people to reach the hill summit the "aliens" were spotted on. The Brazilian government later jumped on the viral video, using it to boost tourism to the island.

As for Motta, he said that people freaking out about his height is nothing new. However, he is taking the new viral fame in stride and joked that he would warn people the next time he went hiking. Despite this, some people have claimed that this isn't an adequate explanation give there was a second "alien" spotted in the same video as the one that Motta claims to appear in.

Wizards Cut Shoplifting-Accused Player

However, one player who isn't having such a pleasant time is second-year NBA player Ryan Rollins. The 21-year-old was charged with seven counts of petty larceny for items worth less than $1,000. The Wizards waived Rollins on Monday, before the charges were announced. Rollins, who played college ball at Toledo, was a second-round draft pick by the Warriors in 2022. However, he was part of the trade to the Wizards that brought Jordan Poole to the team.

“We just recently learned of the charges against Ryan. We cannot comment on that matter, or the basis for our roster decisions.” Winger added: “We do take our role very seriously as citizens of the DMV, representatives of our fans and a team our community can be proud of. These are expectations, not aspirations. We’re eager to move forward with our team as constituted and pursue excellence on and off the court," Monumental Basketball president Michael Winger told The Athletic.

