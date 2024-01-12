Ice Cube Speaks On Receiving Hall Of Fame Impact Award

Ice Cube has spoken on the basketball Hall of Fame "impact" award that he is due to receive on January 15. “This is big time! I’ve had passion for music, and in movies and sports. I’ve ended up in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — not reaching for that, but just having the passion at the right time. I got a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood just [from] having passion to do good work. And then in sports this is another milestone that’s just off the chart. Because no way, shape or form did I ever think I would be in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame — for any reason," Cube told HipHopDX.

Furthermore, Cube revealed that he in no way expected the award when it was revealed in November 2023. “It was a total surprise. Of course, we felt like our position when it comes to the NBA has been publicized, and so we didn’t think we had the shot to ever be involved with the Basketball Hall of Fame. But what they explained to us was that they’re not the NBA Hall of Fame, they’re Basketball Hall of Fame. They honor high school, college, pros, and they see the BIG3 as a great asset to the game. And so you just never think about it, and here we are," the rapper added.

What Is The Ice Cube Hall Of Fame Award?

In November 2023, the Basketball Hall of Fame has announced that it has named a new impact award after Ice Cube. The award honors Cube's “extraordinary contributions to the world of basketball, his unparalleled passion for the game and his unwavering commitment to encouraging crucial dialogues surrounding inclusivity, equal opportunity, and racial and social justice while contributing to initiatives focused on education and community development.” It will be awarded to Cube on Martin Luther King Day next year in a ceremony in Massachusetts. It's unclear if MLK Day will become the annual time when the awarded to presented to the new winner.

Cube, who founded The BIG3 3x3 league was blown away by the decision. “The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Award named in my honor is truly remarkable. Words alone can’t express my gratitude for this recognition from such a prestigious organization. Having an award bearing my name only intensifies my commitment to advancing inclusivity and equal opportunity in sports, alongside my unwavering dedication to community activism," the rapper said.

