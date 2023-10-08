Ice Cube Thanks J. Cole For Shoutout On Drake’s “First Person Shooter”

Ice Cube thanked J. Cole on Twitter, Saturday, after the rapper mentioned The BIG3 basketball league in his verse on Drake's song, "First Person Shooter." The track is featured on Drake's new album, For All The Dogs. In the third verse, Cole raps, "Love when they argue the hardest MC/Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me?/We the big three like we started a league/But right now, I feel like Muhammad Ali."

In response, Cube wrote on Twitter: "Shoutout to @JColeNC for mentioning @thebig3 on his new song with @Drake called “First Person Shooter”. Thanks for the love." Cole has proven his basketball fandom numerous times throughout his career and even purchased a stake in the Charlotte Hornets, earlier this year.

Ice Cube At The BIG3 Championship

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - SEPTEMBER 04: The Trilogy celebrate with Ice Cube after beating the 3 Headed Monsters 50-45 to win the BIG3 - Championship at Atlantis Paradise Island on September 04, 2021 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The thanks comes despite Cole's affiliation with the NBA, which Cube says is working to "destroy" the BIG3. During an interview with Basketball News back in 2020, Cube explained: “The NBA hasn’t been the nicest to the BIG3. Of course, publicly, they say all the right words. But we know privately, there’s things done behind the scenes [with] sponsors, broadcasters, blah blah blah… It did tarnish my fandom a bit.” Check out Cube's message for J. Cole below.

Ice Cube Thanks J. Cole

Shoutout to @JColeNC for mentioning @thebig3 on his new song with @Drake called “First Person Shooter”. Thanks for the love 💯👊🏽 — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 6, 2023

Drake dropped "First Person Shooter" along with the rest of For All The Dogs on Friday, October 6. In addition to Cole, the project boasts features from Teezo Touchdown, 21 Savage, Yeat, SZA, PartyNextDoor, Chief Keef, Bad Bunny, Sexyy Red, and Lil Yachty. Drake is currently wrapping up his It's All a Blur Tour with a show in Columbus set for October 9, 2023.

