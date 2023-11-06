For All The Dogs
Kevin Durant Details A&R Role On Drake's "For All The Dogs"Kevin Durant doesn't plan on dropping a full album.By Cole Blake
- MusicKanye West & Drake Fans Debate North & Adonis' Performances On Their LPs"Talking" and "Daylight" are two "Bring Your Kid To Work Day" cuts, and amid "Vultures" seeing success on the charts, they're head to head.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Shares His First New Year's Thoughts After Being Named Most Streamed Rapper Of 2023The thoughts came in the caption of a bizarre Instagram post.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSZA Clarifies "Rich Baby Daddy" Lyrics, Once And For AllSZA blessed us with an explanation.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake Faces Backlash For Morgan Wallen CollaborationDrake's Morgan Wallen collaboration isn't going over well with everyone.By Cole Blake
- MusicNicki Minaj Reveals "Needle" Was Initially Meant For Drake's "For All The Dogs"Fans were initially upset that Drake and Nicki didn't link up on "For All The Dogs." By Aron A.
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Previews New Song With Drake InterpolationUzi is gearing up to release "LUV Is Rage 3" soon. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDrake Records Himself Singing Along To One Of His Old SongsFans seemed to love how much he loves his own music. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJim Jones Gives Drake His Flowers While Choosing The "Best Album Of The Year"Jones has a lot of love for "For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition."By Ben Mock
- MusicDrake's Music Was Streamed More Than 11 Billion Times On Spotify This YearDrake usurpingly had extremely high streaming numbers this year.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicWestside Gunn Commends Drake & Tyler, The Creator: "I'm Always Going To Respect Both Of Them""We all in this to push the art, and push the culture," Westside Gunn tells HotNewHipHop in our latest cover story. By Aron A.
- Music VideosDrake Drops A Surprise Music Video For "Polar Opposites"This is the fourth music video from "For All The Dogs." By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDrake's "For All The Dogs" Hits One Million Units Sold In The U.S.Drake's projects always produce big numbers. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDrake's "For All The Dogs" Tops Billboard 200 Following "Scary Hours" Edition ReleaseDrake is back at No. 1.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDrake "Scary Hours 3" ReviewIn a 2+ year run that found Drake exploring new sonic turf, he returns to his roots on "Scary Hours 3." By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Reposts Shawn Cee's Criticism Of "For All The Dogs"The commentary YouTuber and streamer complained about how the 6ix God raps about things that none of his fans care about.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Announces "Scary Hours 3" Instrumentals, Challenges Other Artists To Rap Over ThemDrake wants to hear what other rappers have to say over his instrumentals. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJoe Budden On Drake's "Scary Hours 3": "I Have Absolutely Nothing To Say"Joe Budden doesn't want to talk about Drake's "Scary Hours 3."By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Calls Out Kanye West For Fake Friendship On New Song "Red Button"He also mentions Taylor Swift and Larry David in the song.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicDrake & J. Cole Unveil New "First Person Shooter" Music VideoAnother "For All The Dogs" visual has arrived.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBillie Eilish Reacts To Lil Yachty's Bar About Her "Big Tits" From Drake's "For All The Dogs"Billie Eilish says she was "flattered" by Lil Yachty's lyric about her "big tits."By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake & J. Cole Tour 2024: Dates, Tickets & MoreDrake and J Cole will hit the road together for the "It's All A Blur - Big As The What?" tour. By Axl Banks
- MusicDrake Appears To Hire Harp Player To Perform At His HouseDrake flaunted his wealth on Instagram while listening to a harp player.By Cole Blake