Cash Cobain Claims That Drake Reference Track Is AI Generated

Cash Cobain is the latest artist to get dragged into the Drake wars. A reference track for the Drake song "Calling For You" has leaked online with Cobain rapping the lead vocal. Cobain was listed on the official track as a co-producer, but the leak suggests that the artist also had a hand in the songwriting. This is the second time a Drake reference has leaked in the last week, with the first being "Jumbotron S**t Poppin." It looks like the "Calling For You" diss may be a fake, however.

Cobain posted an image of Allen Iverson to his IG and Twitter on April 16. There was no talk of the leak, but it didn't take much for fans to tie the image of Iverson in to the reference track. Iverson is known for his fake behind the back move, so Cobain basically confirmed that the leaked "Calling For You" is fake. Cobain and Drake are friends, and Cobain has even championed the Canadian rapper during interviews. "Don't think Drake not tuned in," he said on TikTok. "He definitely tuned in. Especially with the New York sound. I feel like every sound he tuned in with."

Cash Cobain Shut Down The Leak With An Allen Iverson Photo

Drake has been hounded by reference track allegations for a decade. The rapper's pen game has been a talking point ever since Quentin Miller's reference for "10 Bands" leaked in 2015. He addressed the issue during a profile in The Fader, claiming that it does not reflect a lack of involvement in the writing process. "I need, sometimes, individuals to spark an idea so that I can take off running," he stated. "I don’t mind that. And those recordings—they are what they are. And you can use your own judgment on what they mean to you. I don’t know if I’m really here to even clarify it for you."

Despite Drake's clarification, the ghostwriting rumors persist. Rick Ross recently implied that he wrote Drake's verse on the 2018 smash "Sicko Mode." The MMG honcho also stated that Drake uses writers when posting comments and insults on social media. The latter claim was made after Drake posted a screenshot of a DM exchange in which he mocked Ross' (lack of) wealth.

