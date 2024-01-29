Drake Parties With Cash Cobain & Fivio Foreign During Weekend In New York: Watch

Drake is a polarizing figure in the hip-hop community, that goes without saying. That is especially true when it comes to some of his peers. He and Yasiin Bey, formerly Mos Def, were going at it recently after an interview went viral. The legendary New York MC said that Drizzy does not make rap music, but rather stuff you would hear while shopping. In addition, Megan Thee Stallion also sent some strays in her recent mega viral diss track, "HISS," aimed at his Young Money teammate, Nicki Minaj. Even with all of that hate, plenty still respect him for what he has done for the genre over his decorated career.

One of those who gave him his kudos was New York drill rapper Fivio Foreign. In one of his latest tweets, he said, "Deff gotta give Drake his flowers 💐 He took me viral early fr 💪🏽" Fivio is harkening back to the time they collaborated on Drake's Dark Lane Demo Tapes record back in 2019. They did so on "Demons" along with Sosa Geek. It turns out that message was sent around the same time that he and The Boy were hanging out in NYC.

Drake Pops Out To NYC

Cash Cobain, one of the hottest up-and-comers from the area also popped out with them. They can be seen in the video above chopping it up and having a chill night. Moreover, Drake most likely took an extended visit this past weekend. He and his son Adonis were courtside at the Knicks versus Heat game. Lil Yachty was also clubbing with his close friend.

What are your thoughts on Drake kicking back with Cash Cobain and Fivio Foreign in New York City? Do you think collaborations are in the works after this link-up? Which track would sound better and why? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Drake, Cash Cobain, and Fivio Foreign. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

