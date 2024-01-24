Lil Wayne Knows The Main Reason Why Drake Is Hated And It Is A Simple One: "He Light-skinned"

Lil Wayne and Drake's friendship is one of the most wholesome in all of hip-hop. Their love and admiration for one another runs deep, especially after Weezy discovered him all those years ago. If the Louisiana legend never brought him on to Young Money, we would not have the number of classics we have today. You can argue, that besides Drizzy's family, no one knows him more than Wayne. It may be the reason why Richard Sherman asked him various questions about the Canadian superstar.

Sherman, a former NFL cornerback, is a part of the new panel on FS1's Undisputed and recently began hosting a podcast. The latter is the platform that these two got to talking about the For All The Dogs creator. According to HipHopDX, Sherman first praised Wayne for his keen eye for talent. The living legend said he gets him the boss. "I get that from my upbringing, from being around Birdman."

Lil Wayne Did Not Hesitate With His Answer

Then, the host segued that into why the hate for Drake is so large. It is a good question because he is a pretty polarizing figure. Additionally, it comes at a opportune moment, especially after the situation surrounding Yasiin Bey and his recent comments toward Drizzy. You might think that Wayne would have had answered that echoed Bey's "pop music" take. However, it is far from it. The hitmaker feels it is simple, "He light-skinned." He explains with a personal experience, "That’s just American history. How I know is, because I’m not light-skinned. I hated on all light-skinned dudes in school. So yeah, it’s American history, man." The conversation starts around the 16:15 mark.

