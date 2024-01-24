Joe Budden Calls Ari Lennox A "Bag Of Mixed Nuts" During Sarcastic-Sounding Apology

Joe Budden had a lot to say on the matter.

Joe Budden and Ari Lennox have found themselves in the midst of a feud. Overall, it is one that started when Joe claimed that Lennox should be more grateful of her opportunities. She had recently said that her experience on Rod Wave's tour had been difficult. Although it's a big tour, the arena grind has been hard for her. Moreover, to make matters worse, she had even been hit with a water bottle. Regardless, Budden wasn't too sympathetic, and he made that crystal clear on his podcast.

Subsequently, Lennox threatened Budden with a lawsuit. Furthermore, she had all sorts of insults for him. “I don’t know what Joe Budden’s obsession is with me, but what I will say is that somebody needs to tell him to stop touching them dogs,” Lennox said. “He’s weird and he’s gross. He has smoke mouth. He’s disgusting. And he’s a failure like Drake said.” On the most recent episode of his podcast, Budden came through with a sarcastic apology that ended with an insult.

Joe Budden Speaks His Peace

“In a[n] industry that has historically not been great to women, now is not the time for any woman out there to feel like they are under attack, unheard or not seen,” Budden began. “And if I’ve ever added to that, then I want to do my best to change the trajectory.” Following this message, Joe then transitioned into his insult, as he was clearly annoyed with Lennox. “This chick is a bag of fuckin’ mixed nuts — mixed nuts come from everywhere,” he said. “This bitch is all the nuts combined and I think she’s done a great job of proving the exact point that I was trying to make in the last broadcast, and we shower her with love.”

Only time will tell whether or not she replies. Let us know what you think about this feud, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

