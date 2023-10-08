Ebro Weighs In On Joe Budden & Drake Beef

Ebro offered up some very nuanced thoughts about the beef that has emerged between Drake and Joe Budden in the wake of For All The Dogs' release. "Jay Z in 2009 on Blueprint 3 was making songs with Drake, Cole & Cudi and was being “Young Forever” …. Now did we view that as artists he should not be collaborating with? Did we view that content and those collaborators as too young for him? Regardless of whether u like it. Joe Budden didn’t fail at music. He can still make music. It seems Joe Budden chose not to play the “music business game” and continually chase charts and do anything to stay relevant in music. Drake is choosing to keep playing to the same recipe that has given him success," Ebro said in a pair of tweets.

The beef between Drake and Budden emerged after the rapper and podcast host said Drizzy was "rapping for children" on For All The Dogs. "You thought you was Kobe," Drake said in response on Instagram along with the infamous exchange between Draymond Green and Paul Pierce that sparked the line to begin with. It's pretty clear that the line was directed at Budden and his previous forays into music.

Drake Airs Out Multiple Beefs On For All The Dogs

While Budden is beefing with Drake about the album itself, For All The Dogs contains multiple instances of Drake cooking up some beef within the industry. "Fear Of Heights" has been taken as a shot at Rihanna. Meanwhile, "8AM in Charlotte" is thought to contain disses of both Kanye and NBA YoungBoy. While not so much a beef, "Another Late Night" sees Drizzy take aim at people claiming an inappropriate relationship between himself and Millie Bobby Brown. Pusha T and Esperanza Spalding also catch strays on the album.

However, there are a couple of people coming after Drake for legal reasons. Two separate artists have accused Drizzy of sampling without permission. British synth-pop band Pet Shop Boys have accused Drake of using their 1986 hit "West End Girls" without permission on "All The Parties". Meanwhile, Rye Rye has said that her vocals appear without permission on "Calling For You". Drake has not yet responded to either of these allegations.

