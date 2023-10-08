Birdman Tells Charlamagne Tha God To “Respek” Drake

Birdman is coming up for his boy Drake. The legendary producer took aim at two of the most prominent critics of For All The Dogs - Joe Budden and Charlamagne Tha God. "Calm down brother 4this real gangsta shit," Birdman aimed at Budden. "I think you mean good and I respek you even thou we had our difference but I respek you @cthagod but respek @champagnepapi," the producer told the radio host.

The defense comes after both men took shots at Drake's new album. Budden said Drake was "rapping for children". Meanwhile, Charlamagne had spent the weeks leading up to the album's releasing beef with Drake and then trying to walk it back as stage as Drizzy's fans turned on him. Birdman also stepped in after Druski trolled Drake and, more importantly, Cash Money. Birdman has never been one to take any sort of slander towards Drake or the legendary Young Money crew lying down.

Birdman And Charlamagne Reportedly Squash Beef

The shot at Charlamagne comes a few days after The Breakfast Club host claimed that the two had put their long-standing beef behind them. Charlamagne told HipHopDX that all it took to end his beef with Birdman was a lengthy phone call. “He’s an OG that I look up to as far as what he’s built, as far as being a mogul. You can’t deny him," Charlamagne told the outlet at the BET Hip Hop Awards. “[Big Bank] put us on the phone one time and I was able to tell him that [I look up to what he’s done]. It was just mutual respect. That was a fulfilling conversation for me.”

The beef between the two industry icons dates back to 2016. It stemmed from an interview that lasted just a few minutes. Birdman felt that Charlamagne and his radio co-hosts didn't respect his name and status. Later he would drop a single, "Respek", that called back to the whole debacle. While the beef went dormant over the years, it never truly went away until now.

