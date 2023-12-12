joe budden
- ViralDid Joe Budden Or Ja Rule Have The Better "It Up" Song? Fans DebateThreads lit up with arguments for either "Pump It Up" or "Livin' It Up," two massive early 2000s hits for East Coast hip-hop.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJoe Budden Thinks Kanye West Fumbled On "Vultures" Despite Other PraisesOn the latest episode of "The Joe Budden Podcast," he shared his thoughts on the album's overall quality... excluding Ye.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsCandace Owens Accepts Joe Budden's Offer To Be On His PodcastCandace Owens is eager to meet the podcaster.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureMero Explains Desus Split To Joe Budden & Carmelo AnthonyThe Dominican-American media multi-hyphenate recalled how he and his then-entertainment partner were at different phases of their lives.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJoe Budden & Adin Ross Trade More Blows Over Streamers In Hip-HopEbro Darden got in the mix during the most recent episode of "The Joe Budden Podcast" fueled more division between.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion's "HISS" Going No. 1 Wasn't Organic, According To "The Joe Budden Podcast" HostsBudden and some of his co-hosts sound confident that "Hiss" didn't make it to the top of the charts without some help behind the scenes.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAdin Ross' Joe Budden Rant Leads To Back And Forth With Concerned Twitter UserAdin seems to always be at the centre of some sort of drama so far this year.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKai Cenat Gets Heated After Being Called Out By Joe Budden, Adin Ross Backs Up His Fellow StreamerCenat called Budden a one-hit wonder while Ross called the podcaster "mean".By Ben Mock
- MusicNicki Minaj Has A Warning For Lyor Cohen And YouTubeNicki believes the multi-company music executive is part of a scheme within the media and the Internet to sabotage her work.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVJoe Budden & Co-Host Ish Turned Into Meme Fodder After Heated Argument, Sexyy Red Joins The FunJoe Budden is used to being turned into a meme.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNicki Minaj Upsets Fans By Claiming Megan Thee Stallion Was Seeking A "Rihanna Moment"The comments are already being widely criticized online. By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsJoe Budden Calls Draya Michele A "Predator" As His Co-Host Defends Jalen Green RumorsSome fans, however, fan Budden's comments hypocritical.By Ben Mock
- MusicJoe Budden Believes Megan Thee Stallion Took Shots At Him On "HISS"Apparently, the media personality thinks that a particular Meg line about people dancing and making R. Kelly go viral is about him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureMelyssa Ford Net Worth 2024: What Is The Former Video Vixen Worth?Explore Melyssa Ford's multifaceted career, her influence in modeling and media, and her impactful life beyond the spotlight.By Axl Banks
- GramLil Pump To Joe Budden: "[You're] Worthless; Go Hit A Man, Not A [Woman]"The "I Love It" artist aired out his negative feelings toward Budden on his IG Story this week.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicAri Lennox Threatens Joe Budden With Lawsuit In Explosive New RantLennox didn't bite her tongue responding to Joe Budden's criticism.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureJoe Budden Seemingly Reacts To Katt Williams & Kevin Hart BeefThe podcast host let out a tweet that, although very vague, many interpreted as a dig at Hart's response to Williams.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJoe Budden Confesses Jay-Z Conflict Wasn't Something He Handled WellThe podcast host believes that he wasn't fully appreciative of the opportunities granted to him at Def Jam despite other grievances.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Mocks Haters While Discussing "Pink Friday 2’s" Record-Breaking Spotify PerformanceNicki Minaj recently sat down for a lengthy interview with Joe Budden.By Cole Blake
- MusicJoe Budden Claims Numerous Artists Are Making Albums With AIJoe Budden is worried about AI.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJoe Budden Won't Return To Gillie & Wallo's "Million Dollaz Worth Of Game" PodcastThis isn't the result of renewed beef after a squashing, but rather the result of not wanting to beat a dead horse for content's sake.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSlaughterhouse: Where Are They Now?A look into the lives and projects of all four former Slaughterhouse rappers. By TeeJay Small
- Pop Culture"Pink Friday 2" Sales Projections Increase, Nicki Minaj Promises To Cuss Joe Budden Out: WatchThe Queen of Rap is busier than ever between giving interviews, releasing "Pink Friday 2" extras, and preparing for her upcoming performances.By Hayley Hynes