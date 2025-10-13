Doechii's DJ Puts Joe Budden On Blast For His Claims About Her Lack Of Work

BY Zachary Horvath 765 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend Two
AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 11: Doechii performs during 2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 11, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic)
Despite not dropping much solo material in 2025, Doechii has been having another astounding year with shows and awards.

Doechii's been doing a good job, especially when it comes to ignoring the industry plant allegations. She's been quieting the haters with one festival appearance after another, as well as with some incredible personal accolades. Don't forget, she took home the Best Rap Album Grammy for her acclaimed mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal.

She became just the second solo female artist to take home the category, but third overall after Cardi B and Lauryn Hill during her Fugees days. However, Joe Budden has seemed to forget all of those impressive achievements, including her handful of guest spots on singles.

During an episode of his eponymous podcast, Joe stated how it's "kind of fishy" that "ain't nobody heard from Doechii" lately. His panel of co-hosts reacted with confusion and silence. Richard Parks Vallely and Damona "Don't Call Me White Girl" Love were especially wondering what the context of his comments were.

Eventually, Lamar "Ice" Burney moved things along by getting into the Lil Durk case updates. Joe's question has received some criticism on social media, including from Doechii's close collaborator, DJ Miss Milan.

The "BOOM BAP" producer went nuclear on the rapper turned podcaster, clowning his looks while also listing off the Florida native's resume as of late.

Read More: ILoveMakonnen Reflects On Portland Studio Fire, Rebuilding, & Dream Collabs

Doechii GNX Tour

"Joe you snapping turtle heada*s b*tch you SAW & HEARD of her ALL YEAR. Grammys, Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, JUST this weekend Austin City Limits, and NOW her own sold out tour which is starting this week. What’s obvious is that she is working clearly," she passionately wrote back.

Miss Milan then saluted the rest of the podcast crew for looking at Joe weird on the show. "What’s obvious is that he had no talking point and wanted to stir up some bullsh*t & I’m glad everyone left him on that hill alone stupid a*s n****. YOU know how this sh*t goes from first person view as a former artist like the f*cking nerve."

Fans came to Milan's aid, reaffirming her point about how big of a run she's been on. One brought up how Doechii will be opening for Kendrick Lamar when the GNX tour hits Australia. December 4 and December 11, the TDE affiliated artists will be rocking crowds in Melbourne and Sydney.

Read More: Young Thug "UY Scuti" Album Review

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Joe Budden Doechii Red Flag Hip Hop News Music Joe Budden Thinks Doechii Messed Up By Calling Straight Men Her “Red Flag” 2.4K
joe budden ari lennox Music Ari Lennox Shades Joe Budden Following J Cole Apology: Why Do The Singer & Podcast Host Have Beef? 1118
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room Music Doechii To Join Kendrick Lamar In Australia For His "Grand National Tour" 944
Doechii Debate Red Flag Hip Hop News Music Doechii Sparks Explosive Debate With Her Controversial Dating Red Flag 9.1K
Comments 1