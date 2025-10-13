Doechii's been doing a good job, especially when it comes to ignoring the industry plant allegations. She's been quieting the haters with one festival appearance after another, as well as with some incredible personal accolades. Don't forget, she took home the Best Rap Album Grammy for her acclaimed mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal.
She became just the second solo female artist to take home the category, but third overall after Cardi B and Lauryn Hill during her Fugees days. However, Joe Budden has seemed to forget all of those impressive achievements, including her handful of guest spots on singles.
During an episode of his eponymous podcast, Joe stated how it's "kind of fishy" that "ain't nobody heard from Doechii" lately. His panel of co-hosts reacted with confusion and silence. Richard Parks Vallely and Damona "Don't Call Me White Girl" Love were especially wondering what the context of his comments were.
Eventually, Lamar "Ice" Burney moved things along by getting into the Lil Durk case updates. Joe's question has received some criticism on social media, including from Doechii's close collaborator, DJ Miss Milan.
The "BOOM BAP" producer went nuclear on the rapper turned podcaster, clowning his looks while also listing off the Florida native's resume as of late.
Doechii GNX Tour
"Joe you snapping turtle heada*s b*tch you SAW & HEARD of her ALL YEAR. Grammys, Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, JUST this weekend Austin City Limits, and NOW her own sold out tour which is starting this week. What’s obvious is that she is working clearly," she passionately wrote back.
Miss Milan then saluted the rest of the podcast crew for looking at Joe weird on the show. "What’s obvious is that he had no talking point and wanted to stir up some bullsh*t & I’m glad everyone left him on that hill alone stupid a*s n****. YOU know how this sh*t goes from first person view as a former artist like the f*cking nerve."
Fans came to Milan's aid, reaffirming her point about how big of a run she's been on. One brought up how Doechii will be opening for Kendrick Lamar when the GNX tour hits Australia. December 4 and December 11, the TDE affiliated artists will be rocking crowds in Melbourne and Sydney.
