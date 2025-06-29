Doechii Makes Triumphant Glastonbury Festival Debut With Grand Headlining Set

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 28: Doechii during day four of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. Established by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury has grown into the UK's largest music festival, drawing over 200,000 fans to enjoy performances across more than 100 stages. In 2026, the festival will take a fallow year, a planned pause to allow the Worthy Farm site time to rest and recover. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Doechii made her debut at the long-running festival, and by all accounts, it was a show for the ages.

Doechii's huge 2025 has only gotten bigger. Since opening the year by becoming the first female rapper to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album since Lauryn Hill in 1999 with her excellent project Alligator Bites Never Heal, she's had a top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 (with "Anxiety"), done promotional material with Nike, and performed at several events. Now, she can add a headlining performance at the Glastonbury Festival to her list of accomplishments.

Glastonbury is one of music's longest-running festivals, with one every year since 1994 (save for 2020, which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic). It has also become one of the most prestigious, with names like Radiohead, Adele, and Beyonce being among some of those who have taken the stage. On Saturday evening (June 28), Doechii put her name next to the greats. She delivered a theatrical 45-minute performance that doubled as a tribute to hip-hop history.

Doechii delivered effortless performances of some of her most popular songs, including "Persuasive" and "Anxiety," as well as grandiose performances of "NISSAN ALTIMA" and "DENIAL IS A RIVER." She also freestyled over Beyonce's "AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM," a standout from her 2022 instant classic Renaissance. Doechii has long referred to Queen Bey as her dream collaboration. At one point, she even made fun of the viral Met Gala incident.

Doechii Glastonbury Performance

For Doechii, a headlining spot at Glastonbury will go down as an early career highlight, but it is not where the festival run ends for her. She'll be at over a dozen more festivals between now and the end of 2025. These include Lollapalooza in August and Austin City Limits in October. Doechii is among the headlining acts for the latter, which also includes names like Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, and Hozier. Doechii's had a big year, and she's not slowing down.

