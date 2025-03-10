Doechii Named Billboard's Woman Of The Year As Meteoric Rise Continues

Doechii will officially be receiving the 2025 Woman of the Year award at the Billboard Women in Music event, the publication announced on Monday morning. The honor comes after she previously took home the Rising Star award at the event in 2023. Prior recipients have included SZA, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Madonna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift, among others.

“After receiving the Billboard Women in Music Rising Star Award in 2023, Doechii has quickly gained recognition in the music industry for her bold creativity and impressive talent,” the editorial director of Billboard, Hannah Karp, said in a statement. “With her genre-blending sound, Doechii is redefining what it means to be a trailblazer in the music industry. We are honored to celebrate Doechii and cheer on her continued success!” The Billboard Women in Music event will be taking place on Saturday, March 29, at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California.

Doechii's "Alligator Bites Never Heal"

The Woman of the Year honor comes after Doechii exploded into mainstream stardom in 2024 following the release of her critically acclaimed album, Alligator Bites Never Heal. The project, which dropped in August, won Best Rap Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, while its lead single "Nissan Altima" notched a nomination for Best Rap Performance. On top of that, Doechii earned a nomination for Best New Artist. Just days prior to Billboard's announcement, Lauryn Hill brought out Doechii to perform "Doo Wop (That Thing)" together in Miami. She also appeared on Hot Ones Versus with DJ Miss Milan, last week, and has been trending for suggesting that being a “straight man” is a red flag.